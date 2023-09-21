Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

No half-measures in battle of Knights, Broncos playmakers

MM
By Max McKinney
September 22 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
State of Origin rivals Ali Brigginshaw and Jesse Southwell will be key figures in Sunday's semi-final.
State of Origin rivals Ali Brigginshaw and Jesse Southwell will be key figures in Sunday's semi-final.

IT IS the master versus the apprentice.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.