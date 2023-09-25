Kingston's diverse expertise wins acclaim

MBA EXCELLENCE IN BUILDING AWARD WINNERS - AJ McDonnell Electrical - Subcontractor of the Year Residential Advertising Feature

Project Manager Sam Walker accepts the award for Sub-Contractor of the Year Residential on behalf of his proud team at AJ McDonnell Electrical at the MBA nights of nights presentation gala. Picture supplied

Building is a team effort and nothing sums that up more than AJ McDonnell Electrical's success in the Sub-Contractor of the Year Residential category at this year's MBA Excellence in Building Awards.

Director Alex McDonnell said the recognition for his company, while both humbling and an honour, was a tribute to collaboration between all parties for a new residential build in Merewether.

"Not just our team at AJ McDonnell, led by Sam Walker, Project Manager, but also the team at Guess Developments who built the residence," Alex said. "They were a joy to work with and this win is as much down to their skills and competencies in helping us do what we do, as it was to the planning, integration and installation that Sam and the team delivered.

"I think it's very important to acknowledge that and kudos to Jay and Katie at Guess, who were also kind enough to nominate us for this award.

"Sam did a great job with the design and install and Jay's ability to work with us and the client helped make the project a lot easier, and ultimately, an award winner.

"It feels like we're one big team when we work with Guess."

AJ McDonnell Electrical earned particular praise from Guess for their ability to adapt well to the unique challenges of a new building system which, in this case, was the structural insulated panels (SIPS) building system that was used throughout the construction of the new dwelling.



"AJ McDonnell Electrical showcased their ability to quickly grasp the intricacies of SIPS and seamlessly integrate their electrical solutions within the structure," a spokesperson for Guess Developments said.



"Throughout the project, AJ McDonnell Electrical's technical knowledge and expertise shone through as they skilfully integrated electrical components within the SIPS framework.



"Their team of highly skilled professionals meticulously planned and executed electrical installations, ensuring optimal functionality and efficiency while adhering to the structural requirements of the system."

Alex founded AJ McDonnell Electrical 11 years ago, starting out in residential before expanding gradually into the commercial space.

His dedicated team of four leading hand electricians and five apprentices are in high demand for a wide range of electrical services across Newcastle, the Central Coast and Hunter Valley.

"These days we do a bit of high end residential and a lot of commercial projects - stuff like Wests Cardiff Brewery Sports Bar, The Knights CoE Foyer and Legends Room and The Good Feet Store," Alex said. "Our word of mouth is strong, and while you never know what's round the corner in building, at the moment the construction industry is good with plenty of work on."

This is the first time AJ McDonnell have been nominated for an MBA award and Alex said it was a thrill to win and great recognition for his team.



"Our primary focus is always on delivering quality work rather than winning awards, but this is pretty cool for the hard work we do and definitely the cream on top.