The fickle finger of fate strikes again.
Political expediency and the volatility of electorates once again redirects funding away from the region ("Slow lane for the Hunter as the billions flow at other end of freeway", Newcastle Herald 20/9).
So, $35.6 billion is to be spread throughout the Sydney area, whereas Newcastle and regions have about $1 billion. The larger amounts are being spent on John Hunter Hospital and two high schools, lesser amounts in Dungog, Islington, and on a miscellaneous collection of regional items. Projects of state interest (main highway) received ongoing funding, but little else (upgrade of Nelson Bay Road).
Our politicians go to bat for us, but their voices are muted, as our region is considered a Labor haven.
I have been a long-term Labor supporter. In Newcastle you were either a Labor or Liberal supporter, depending on your parents' leanings. It started to change with my generation, but it has not shifted far enough for the incumbent political party to take note and attend to the region's needs.
People of Newcastle, consider your voting options, and the needs of other parts of the area and the outer regions of the Hunter.
Make your vote count.
If it is Labor, take their seat away. If Liberal, do the same.
If we had more swinging seats in Newcastle and the rest of the Hunter, politicians would take note. (And to think we could have been the state of New England).
I DON'T know what voters of Newcastle and the Hunter expect.
They continue to vote Labor, so, if the Liberals are in power, the area gets very little because they are safe Labor seats.
Now Labor is in power the area also gets very little, because it's made up of safe seats and they know the people will still vote Labor.
Wake up people, and turn the area into swinging seats. That's the only way to get their attention and get more in the budget.
It's amazing how our local state MPs stick their heads in the sand and say nothing.
I'M voting 'yes' to the Voice because Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people should have been recognised as the first inhabitants of this land when the Commonwealth of Australia was created in 1901.
I'm voting 'yes' because the Voice is a reasonable request. Those who contributed to the Uluru Statement from the Heart didn't demand sovereignty or compensation for past wrongs. They didn't ask for preferential treatment.
They simply asked to be consulted on decisions that affect their communities in the hope that, with their input, we might turn up the dial and get more positive outcomes for their people.
Better health, longer lives, less crime and more opportunities for their young people to succeed.
Government statistics on life expectancy, incarceration and education show that there is a significant gap between the life opportunities for members of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people and those of other Australians.
This is a request for future governments to listen to advice from representatives of our First Nations people. If you vote 'yes', we might get better outcomes. If you vote 'no', nothing will change.
THE Minister for Climate Change and Energy, Chris Bowen, has said building nuclear power plants would cost in the region of $385 billion and, as such, is too expensive.
We have spent almost $300 billion to date on green energy, and are nowhere near the final cost. Mr Bowen also didn't factor in the cost of rewiring the nation to cope with all this green energy. The CSIRO estimated this would cost more than $1 trillion.
I think some honesty from Minister Bowen would be a nice change. Why are Labor's collective heads so firmly stuck in the sand on nuclear power? For a party that claims to be so progressive, they are stuck in the Chiko Roll era: 1950s.
IT'S probably a good idea for the government to find more funding to build more jails to accommodate our endless, ever-increasing number of criminals. Every day seems to bring more break-ins, stabbings, thefts etc. Our court system needs a complete overhaul as well to deal with this situation. Far too soft in my opinion.
THANKS Chris Bowen for handing the seat of Paterson to the Coalition. Keep up the good work.
THE referendum has turned into a real dog fight, thanks to the 'no' campaign. They have come up with an encyclopedia full of reasons to vote 'no'. Most of these fall into three categories: 1. Lies, 2. Fiction, 3. Speculation. So, if you do not know, then vote 'yes' and find out. Simple.
AM I the only person who is sick of hearing about the Voice? Especially those who find it necessary to let the world know how they will vote. October 14 can't come soon enough. People will vote either way, and in the end the country will be even further divided. The money used for the referendum would have been better spent on a whole range of things that might benefit the whole community.
I GUESS that all Hunter Labor pollies will be pleased with themselves with funding for projects in the region being overlooked again. Sure they were thrown a few extra crumbs to shut them up. The usual big winners are at the other end of the freeway and they get to spend money earned from our area. Toeing to the party line sure helped the Premier and his mates in Sydney.
Regarding Allen Small's comment ("O'Brien change evident", Letters, 20/9). Allen, smell the roses, we had a great year thanks to the coach, the players and the crowd. Did you experience the atmosphere of the last three home games, or are you an armchair critic?
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.