CHRISTINE Fernance has already travelled far and wide for national sporting carnivals - Canberra, Hobart, Ballarat and Brisbane.
But this time around the talented teenager, who excels at both hockey and cricket, gets the chance to play on home turf.
The Oxfords product lines up for NSW in the Under-13 Australian Championships at Newcastle International Hockey Centre from this weekend (September 23-29).
Fernance, the middle of three siblings, follows in the family footsteps via long-time representative dad John plus Hockeyroos grandmother and late namesake Christine (nee Jefferson).
"It's one thing, I've never played a home nationals. Plenty in NSW, but none in Newcastle. So pretty nice to play a nationals at the new stadium," father John said.
She completed a clean sweep of junior grand finals this season, tasting success across three age groups: under-14, under-18 (both girls) and under-13 (boys).
There was also a senior debut for Sydney club Moorebank in second grade.
Fernance, a Kotara High School student who recently turned 13, will be joined in the NSW hockey ranks by fellow locals Evie Ford (Souths), goalkeeper Hanna Mounter (Souths), Amelia Philips (Regals) and Kourtney Gardner (Tigers).
In the state mix for the boys are Newcastle quartet Hamish Baxter (Wests), Jacob Marshall (Tigers), goalkeeper Liam O'Connor (Souths) and Finn Jones (Wests).
Cricket commitments will follow this tournament for Fernance, an all-rounder with City.
