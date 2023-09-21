Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Christine Fernance to represent NSW under-13 hockey in Newcastle

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
September 21 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CHRISTINE Fernance has already travelled far and wide for national sporting carnivals - Canberra, Hobart, Ballarat and Brisbane.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.