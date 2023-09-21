Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food

Pescara brings flavour of Italy's Abruzzo coast to the Hunter

LR
By Lisa Rockman
September 21 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kelvin Foster and Nicole Panetta loved the Hunter Valley so much they bought a block of land here in 2020.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LR

Lisa Rockman

Journalist

Newcastle Herald

More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.