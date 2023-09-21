DUNGOG greyhound trainer Joe McFadyen describes his Black Top finalist as "our little trier".
While he admits Hurricane's Fury may not be among the fancied runners in the group 2 final at The Gardens on Friday night (8:49pm), McFadyen has no doubt the three-year-old black dog will give himself every chance to claim the $54,600 feature.
"It's a bit exciting for us. He's out little trier. He's probably not a fancy in the race and he's probably not even the fastest dog here [at home], but there's no dog here that tries harder," McFadyen said.
Hurricane's Fury will don the blue rug (four) and has been with McFadyen for a "bit over 12 months" since coming down from Queensland, clocking up 10 wins and qualifying for the Black Top via a heat second.
"We saw he had a bit of ability but it was a matter of getting it out of him. He's settled in really well here and turned into a really nice dog," he said.
Last week's time of 29.67 seconds, sits outside his best at the track over the same 515-metre distance (29.51s).
"He did what we expected him to do and there was one better on the night, but he can probably go a little bit quicker," McFadyen said.
He admits "our hometown cup would be a race we'd love to win".
Medowie trainer Martin Bowe has Big Boy Wilson in box seven while Brandy Hill's Mark Davidson lines up both Frisky Felon (two) and Fat Boy's Dream (six).
Nangar Lucy ($2.30) was the TAB fixed-odds favourite on Thursday.
