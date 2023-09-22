'Travesty': Rail buffs go loco after 4801 engine dismantled

The government agency responsible for the state's rail heritage has dismantled an historic train engine stored at Broadmeadow, angering railway enthusiasts.
Photographs emerged two weeks ago of what appeared to be equipment poised to take apart the 4801 diesel engine at the Broadmeadow locomotive depot.
The Transport Asset Holding Entity confirmed Transport Heritage NSW had dismantled the engine for spare parts.
"After considering significance, condition, cost of transport, restoration and minimum standards of maintenance and repair if retained, it was determined that locomotive 4801 was best salvaged for spare parts," a TAHE spokesperson said.
"The salvaged parts will be used to service, maintain and preserve and ensure the longevity of the two other operational 48 class locomotives within the care and control of Transport Heritage NSW."
The 4801 was the first of the 48 class locomotives built for the state government from 1959.
It was the only engine of its class built at AE Goodwin's workshop in St Marys.
Merriwa Railway Society member and Hunter train driver Rick Chapman described the loss as a "travesty".
"The 4801 has that provenance as the leader of the class that ended steam forever in NSW," he said.
Mr Chapman believes the 4805 engine also might have been "scrapped" at Broadmeadow.
Railway history enthusiast Ben Parker said he was disappointed the 4801 had been dismantled, especially after several heritage groups had asked to take it over.
"The rail groups should have been consulted," he said. "That's always been the process in the past.
"This is an important piece of the state's rail heritage. Once it's gone, it's gone.
"The worst part is the secrecy."
The 4801 remained in service for 35 years, until 1994, and has been rusting away in rail depots for almost 30 years.
It was one of dozens of rail engines and carriages standing dormant on two giant turntables on TAHE land at Broadmeadow, part of which has been earmarked for housing.
"The decision to use 4801 for salvageable parts was not made hastily by TAHE and Transport Heritage NSW," the TAHE spokesperson said.
"It was assessed as unsuitable to be offered to another heritage organisation as the costs of transport, repair or overhaul for use or display were deemed prohibitive.
"More broadly, expression of interest processes are regularly conducted to determine whether heritage groups or other interested parties wish to acquire any surplus rolling stock. Heritage groups are also invited to reach out to Transport Heritage directly."
Mr Parker said two rail groups, Merriwa Railway Society and The Picnic Train, had applied unsuccessfully to take on the 4801 in the past year year despite its condition.
"Had other groups been aware, I think they would have been interested as well."
He said a steam engine, possibly the 5916, also could be in danger at Broadmeadow.
"Rumour has it that other assets on that site are under a cloud," he said. "It appears that there's more of this secret scrapping of heritage items coming on the horizon."
The lightweight 48 class was once the most common locomotive in the government's fleet.
"They were basically responsible for wiping out steam locomotives," Mr Parker said.
"They were synonymous with rural lines because they were all lightly constructed."
