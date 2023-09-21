SCONE trainer Paul Messara has sent Military Of Love for a spring carnival in Melbourne, with an eye towards finishing at the VRC Oaks.
The three-year-old filly will open campaign number two of her career in Saturday's listed Jim Moloney Stakes (1400 metres) at Caulfield.
Messara has mapped out an ideal course for Military of Love over the next seven weeks which continues with the group 2 Edward Manifold Stakes (1600m) and group 3 Ethereal Stakes (2000m) before weighing up a group 2 Wakeful Stakes (2000m) or skipping straight to the group 1 VRC Oaks (2500m) at Flemington on November 9.
"She'll stay down there from now on," Messara told the Newcastle Herald.
"She got down there last weekend, settled in well and I think this first-up run will do her good to tick over and get in the system."
Messara admits Military Of Love "couldn't have started much better" after podium results in all three opening events, culminating in a second for the group 1 JJ Atkins (1600m) at Eagle Farm on June 10.
Kosciuszko entrant Akasawa will trial for Messara after Scone's meeting on Friday.
Meanwhile, updated ballot orders for a group 1 double at Randwick were released on Thursday with defending Melbourne Cup champion Gold Trip ranked second for the $750,000 Metropolitan (2400m) on September 30 behind last week's Newcastle Cup winner Military Mission.
