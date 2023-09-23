IT was a dream Newcastle Knights fans dared to consider a possibility for the NRL side - could they really extend their impressive yet unlikely winning run all the way to the grand final?
Of course, it was not to be. The men's side crashed out against the New Zealand Warriors in an emphatic 40-10 victory for the overseas side.
Given the emotion behind the Knights' win over Canberra a week earlier, an extra-time nail-biter and the first NRL final in Newcastle since 2006, perhaps some level of comedown was expected.
How lucky it is, then, that the ascendant NRLW side will host a blockbuster finals clash this weekend on home turf?
The Sunday afternoon fixture means no Knights fan need surrender their dream that the club could claim premiership glory in 2023.
For the women's side, though, it is not just a dream. They are the defending premiers, a side that has set the pace and electrified rugby league fans throughout the year.
They are minor premiers this year, and will go up against the Brisbane Broncos as favourites.
Anyone questioning why women's sport is surging in popularity should watch the Knights.
Much like the Matildas in their World Cup bid earlier in the year, Newcastle's side plays with undeniable tenacity and talent.
They have appeased a fan base that only ever asks for effort and commitment from its players, even in lieu of success, and have quickly made anyone in doubt of their place in this town's sporting pantheon struggle for legitimate reasons.
The team's arrival back in Newcastle after its 2022 grand final victory, and the civic reception that followed are joyous scenes for a city that was hungry for success at such a level.
While it was nourishing for fans who have long waited to see the Knights, women and both competing at the highest level, there was another group watching on.
Young women are finally seeing sporting success as a matter of course the way that boys have for generations.
Despite a lack of change rooms and other crucial facilities, participation rates in multiple codes are growing.
The NRLW and AFLW have put paid to the idea "playing like a girl" is anything but a badge of honour, and they have done it in front of impressionable young players eager to emulate their heroes.
This preliminary final is an opportunity for fans to show this side what they mean to the region at McDonald Jones Stadium.
With affordable tickets, a favourable forecast and a family-friendly timeslot there is hardly a reason the scenes of a fortnight ago couldn't be replicated again.
With affordable tickets, a favourable forecast and a family-friendly timeslot there is hardly a reason the scenes of a fortnight ago couldn't be replicated again this Sunday.
The early days of the club's men side are now revered steps towards the 1997 and 2001 titles.
Fans backed the team in part because they showed a toughness, a willingness to take on all comers. It has become ingrained in the club's identity, and as last year's title proved the NRLW side have blazed a trail while staying true to that ethos on and off the field.
Win, lose or draw on Sunday, the NRLW Knights have given this city every reason to show up for them.
As International Day of Older Persons 2023 approaches, ACM photographers including the Newcastle Herald's Simone De Peak, Peter Lorimer and Marina Neil present Our Precious Things - a project to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders.
Using intimate portraits and audio recordings of the stories behind one cherished object selected by the subject, the photographers' keen eyes, skill, and deep knowledge of their communities captured the essence and voice of a special older local.
You'll be able to see - and hear - from 84-year-old Helen Crampton, a Cessnock-raised former teacher who fulfilled a lifelong ambition to formally learn to dance in her 80s.
Di Rowan will explain what's kept her keeping cricket scores at Stockton for 40 years, spanning the careers of her sons and grandsons, and blacksmith's son Bob Skelton will trace the lines that led him to bush poetry and notoriety as the "Minmi Magster".
If you want a small taste of what to expect from this outstanding photographic project, a special teaser video is now live showcasing some of what they captured.
Keep an eye out for the full project next Wednesday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.