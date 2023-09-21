Jets coach says team shaping up nicely after beating Brisbane

NEW Jets coach Rob Stanton says the "personality" of his team is starting to take shape after their 4-0 pre-season friendly win against Brisbane Roar in Coffs Harbour on Wednesday.
Since Stanton replaced Arthur Papas in June, the Jets have been steadily building towards their season-opener in Perth on October 22, beating Melbourne Victory in the Australia Cup and then defending champions Central Coast in a behind-closed-doors trial match.
Brisbane are their third A-League scalp of the pre-season, after two goals from Lachlan Bayliss and one apiece from Lucas Mauragis and Trent Buhagiar, all of which came after Brisbane's James Nikolovski was red-carded in the 60th minute.
Stanton was delighted with the performance and admitted he is likely to be facing some tough selection decisions leading into round one.
"I'm really happy," Stanton told the Newcastle Herald.
"I'm seeing the personality of the team come together through the playing style and the way we train.
"We've focused a lot on culture and team building. The biggest headache for me will be that there is so much competition that it's been really hard for me to distinguish a first XI.
"That comes down to the players, the way they've committed and been buying in. It hasn't surprised me, but it's encouraged me that the process we're going through is working and we're on the right track."
French midfielder Jason Berthomier made his debut for the club and showed touches of class before Stanton replaced him at half-time.
"I thought he played a really good 45 minutes," Stanton said.
"He did it quite comfortably. He showed his ability to change the direction of play and get into good positions.
"His maturity and professionalism and leadership are going to be really good for the younger players in the group.
"He's a great person and a great fit for the club. What he brings as a player, professional and a leader, I'm really pleased with what he's shown so far."
After training solidly for three months, Stanton has given his players a mini-break before returning for their remaining pre-season trials against Macarthur next Thursday, Wellington (October 6) and Wanderers (October 13).
"We've got some good depth and a good balance of age groups," Stanton said.
"They've all been working hard but we're going to have to up it a notch over the next three weeks, leading into round one.
"That goes for everyone, because they're all important and they'll all have to contribute at some stage."
