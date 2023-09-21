MAITLAND trainer-driver Peter Hedges feels Mondello Beach provides the best of two shots at returning to the NSW Breeders Challenge semi-finals in 2023.
Hedges describes Mondello Beach as the "better hope" with stablemate Mako Mondo also lining up in the local two-year-old colts and geldings heat (1609 metres).
"It just depends on the one's gate speed, which is a little bit unknown, but hopefully I'm not too far off and should run a good race," he said.
Mondello Beach, starting from the inside of the second row, has won three of his last five starts.
Hedges reached the semi-final stage 12 months ago with Four Star Lincoln.
Three other heats take place at Newcastle International Paceway on Friday night.
Finals are set for Menangle on October 29.
