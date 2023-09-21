Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

P-plater caught speeding on M1 at Stockrington, near Newcastle

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
September 21 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The P-plater was clocked speeding on Thursday morning near Newcastle. Picture by NSW Police
The P-plater was clocked speeding on Thursday morning near Newcastle. Picture by NSW Police

A P-PLATER has had his licence suspended after he was clocked speeding along the motorway because he was "running late".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anna Falkenmire

Anna Falkenmire

Journalist at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.