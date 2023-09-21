A P-PLATER has had his licence suspended after he was clocked speeding along the motorway because he was "running late".
Newcastle highway patrol officers spotted a Subaru Impreza tearing along at 166 kilometres per hour just before 7.30am on Thursday.
The M1 motorway at Stockrington, where the driver was caught, is a signposted 110 kilometre per hour area.
Police said when the man was stopped he pulled out a green P-plate licence, which has a restriction of 100 kilometres per hour.
"The driver said that he was running late to TAFE," a highway patrol spokesperson said.
The driver was fined for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45 kilometres per hour and was issued a six-month notice of suspension.
The number plates of his Subaru were seized for three months.
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.