It has pretty much been more of the same for the Newcastle Knights ahead of their do-or-die semi-final with an also in-form Brisbane at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
The Knights secured the club's first-ever minor premiership - men's or women's - with a seven-game winning run in their third NRLW campaign.
An eighth consecutive victory books another grand final appearance and the chance to defend their premiership crown.
"We haven't changed too much," Knights coach Ron Griffiths said.
"There's been an internal focus. We understand it's a history-making moment in terms of it will be the first NRLW semi-final in Newcastle, so we spoke about that."
The success has been built from hard work, defensive resolve and grit, and fans can expect to see more of the same against the Broncos.
If it ain't broke, don't fix it.
"They just keep working hard for each other," Griffiths said when asked what Newcastle's biggest strength was this year.
"They keep turning up. We go through our video reviews on Tuesday or Monday and we show them areas of the game where it wasn't good, some of our defensive systems and errors and misses, but they just keep finding a way to get it done.
"They turn up for each other, and that's what we highlight: 'Yeh, we didn't get that right but look at how we reacted to that'.
"That's the key and I think that's why the team does so well, because they just find a way to get it done for each other."
While the Knights are playing in their second finals series as a club, three-time premiers Brisbane are featuring in their fifth.
The Broncos will be led by experienced Jillaroos and Queensland halfback Ali Brigginshaw, who has played in the competition since its inception in 2018 and guided Brisbane to all three of their premiership wins.
"They've been there and done that before at the business end of the year," Griffiths said.
"They've got a lot of experience in their halfback, extremely talented player, and they've got talent right across the park."
Knights' star 18-year-old halfback Jesse Southwell kicked a conversion on full-time to seal a come-from-behind 22-20 win over the Broncos in front of around 17,000 screaming fans at McDonald Jones Stadium in round five.
A home-ground advantage could again provide the edge in what is expected to be a thrilling contest on Sunday.
"We love representing our community ... after the game, you see how much time our players spend out on the field with their fans, so it will play a part," Griffiths said.
"Our players always do walk off being proud of what they've done and making the community proud."
