MAITLAND coach Matt Lantry describes it as a "bonus" to offset player payments and boost the club's development fund, as the Pickers top up their prizemoney pool from a successful period.
The back-to-back Newcastle Rugby League premiers could finish with a combined total of $70,000 if they defeat Ron Massey Cup champions St Mary's in the state President's Cup decider at CommBank Stadium on Sunday (11am).
NSW Rugby League has $15,000 on offer for the winners and $7500 for the runner-up.
There's $55,000 already in the bank for Maitland, collected from a President's Cup win last year ($15,000) and twin $20,000 cheques from Newcastle RL grand finals in 2022 and 2023.
Newcastle RL minor premiers, which the Pickers have been crowned for three straight seasons (2021-2023), don't receive cash while financial incentives weren't part of the club's COVID-hit President's Cup campaign in 2020.
"We've still got player payments so part of it [prizemoney] offsets that, but it also allows us to reinvest into development and pathways," Lantry told the Newcastle Herald.
"It helps fund the Pathway to Pickers program and pays for special guests to come in, like a sports psychologist talking to the kids about mental resilience and those types of things."
In relation specifically to President's Cup, which NSWRL said last week is now under "review" following the cancellation of both semis, Lantry reckons the prizemoney "makes it worthwhile".
The Pickers have an unchanged starting 13 from three weeks ago with Joseph Barber and Daniel Ticehurst coming onto the bench.
Meanwhile, the Kurri Kurri Bulldogs unveiled on Friday "key signing" Connor Kirkwood for 2024. The Rebels representative has previously played in Newcastle RL grand finals with both Macquarie and Cessnock.
