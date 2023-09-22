COMMANDO Hunt finds himself amid a string of quality races en route to the Big Dance and trainer Cameron Crockett hopes that step up in class serves this year's Scone Cup winner well come the first Tuesday in November.
The six-year-old gelding contests the group 2 Shannon Stakes (1500 metres) at Rosehill on Saturday as he continues striving towards what Upper Hunter-based Crockett describes as a "grand final" and a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
Commondao Hunt, who booked a ticket to the $3 million Randwick feature (1600m) earlier in 2023, resumed at the back of the pack in last weekend's group 2 Theo Marks (1300m) and likely has the listed Alan Brown Stakes (1400m) on the agenda in a fortnight.
"He's on his way to the Big Dance so just having a few solid lead-up runs so he's right to go come Melbourne Cup day," Crickett told the Newcastle Herald.
"We've found it takes three or four runs for him before he really hits his straps so at that stage of his preparation he's going to be ready for his grand final and up to a suitable distance.
"He's just in a bit of a tricky situation at the moment because he's a benchmark 95 in town, there's not really a lot of options for those horses right now.
"There's not really any benchmark 100 races and the open races are very strong so he's running in group races and then probably actually dropping back in grade [for the Big Dance].
"It's going to be a strong race, but there's going to be horses qualifying through country cups and you'd like to think there aren't going to be any group 1 hopefuls in there.
"A lot of the horses he's racing in early spring are going onto group 1 grand finals so I think it will end up being a couple-of-lengths easier race for him.
"As long as he's hitting the line and being competitive in the higher grade I'm happy with him."
Scone trainer Lyle Chandler has last-start winner Call Me Louis in the Highway Handicap (1500m) at Rosehill on Saturday.
Kris Lees (Loch Eagle), Rod Northam (High Court) and Nathan Doyle (Xpresso) have runners on the card.
In results from Friday, both Paul Messara and Brett Cavanough posted hometown training doubles at Scone.
Messara and jockey Aaron Bullock went back-to-back courtesy of Sumptuary and The Hungarian before Cavanough and hoop Mitchell Bell followed suit via Point Basse and Fusaichi Family.
Noel Boland's Sunday Bell took out the opening event at long odds ($101) while Midnight Opal and Uncle Harry got the money for Newcastle duo Doyle and Paul Perry respectively.
