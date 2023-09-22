Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Scone Cup winner Commando Hunt faces challenging run to Big Dance

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 22 2023 - 6:52pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

COMMANDO Hunt finds himself amid a string of quality races en route to the Big Dance and trainer Cameron Crockett hopes that step up in class serves this year's Scone Cup winner well come the first Tuesday in November.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.