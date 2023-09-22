NEWCASTLE'S Michael Hogan may have played his final English county match as Kent continue injury assessments on the paceman ahead of next week's vital last round.
Hogan, 42 and having reversed a retirement decision in 2023, left the field after delivering just 11.2 overs (0-30) in the current game with Kent on the back foot and still battling relegation from division one.
Online reports out of the UK suggest Hogan, who plays club cricket for Merewether, limped off with what appeared to be a hamstring or thigh problem.
Kent coach Matt Walker, already with multiple seamers in the casualty ward including University's Grant Stewart, lamented the situation.
"When you talk about injuries it always sound like you are making excuses, but they have been ongoing all season and Michael Hogan's today has topped it off," Walker told Kent media earlier in the four-day encounter against Somerset at Taunton.
"You've got to laugh or cry. It was a big ask for our young seamers today, but they have bowled better."
Kent managed just one bonus point from a rain-dominated opening three days as they try to stay in touch with nearest rivals Middlesex, who sit just inside the safety zone on the competition ladder.
With one day remaining, due to finish on Saturday (AEST), opponents Somerset were in control at 4-404 courtesy of centuries for Lewis Goldsworthy (122) and Tom Lammonby (109) followed by an unbeaten, 31-ball cameo from Tom Kohler-Cadmore (68).
Kent are scheduled to host Lancashire at Canterbury's Spitfire Ground from Tuesday.
He picked up the Newcastle district bowling average last summer despite only playing around half the campaign.
