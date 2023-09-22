Newcastle Heraldsport
Michael Hogan injured as Kent battle English county relegation

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 22 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 10:30am
Merewether fast bowler Michael Hogan. Picture by Peter Lorimer
Merewether fast bowler Michael Hogan. Picture by Peter Lorimer

NEWCASTLE'S Michael Hogan may have played his final English county match as Kent continue injury assessments on the paceman ahead of next week's vital last round.

