OXFORDS goalkeeper Jessica Parr played a starring part in the Newcastle women's hockey grand final despite later discovering she suffered a broken wrist in the warm-up.
Having now undergone X-rays, been put in a half cast and awaiting specialist appointments next week, Parr says she simply told herself "it was a bruise" in order to get through the title showdown.
"When it got hit I knew something was wrong," Parr told the Newcastle Herald.
"But as a goalkeeper you always play that game, 'is it broken or is it bruised'.
"It was a grand final so I decided it was a bruise."
Parr made several key saves as Oxfords beat Gosford 2-1 in a tense decider at Newcastle International Hockey Centre on Saturday, but the former NSW squad member admits "losing a bit of strength holding my stick".
"In the second half I made a short-corner save on my stick and afterwards I thought 'that doesn't feel right', but I was just really excited we were still winning 2-1 with a quarter to go."
The injury, a suspected scaphoid fracture, occurred less than an hour before play started when a ball struck an unpadded spot on her right hand.
However, amid celebrations and unaware of the exact damage, initial medical assessments didn't take place until Wednesday.
Parr, 32 and a social worker, remains unsure if surgery will be required. She returned to Oxfords in 2023 after a stint with Sydney Uni.
Meanwhile, the week-long Under-13 Hockey Australia Championships get underway in Newcastle on September 23-24 with NSW squads (two boys, two girls and parallel draws) scheduled to play four matches each against the likes of Victoria, Tasmania, ACT, Northern Territory, Western Australia and Queensland.
