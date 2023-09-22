Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Jess Parr played Newcastle women's hockey GF with a broken wrist

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated September 22 2023 - 1:34pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oxfords goalkeeper Jess Parr this week after discovering she broke her wrist before Saturday's grand final. Picture supplied
Oxfords goalkeeper Jess Parr this week after discovering she broke her wrist before Saturday's grand final. Picture supplied

OXFORDS goalkeeper Jessica Parr played a starring part in the Newcastle women's hockey grand final despite later discovering she suffered a broken wrist in the warm-up.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.