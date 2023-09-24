Thus far we know little about the agenda of the Net Zero Economy Agency, how it will do its work, and what resources it will have at its disposal. Since the announcement in May, there has been a worrying absence of detail. Hopefully, this is about to change. Next month, on October 25 at the National Press Club, Combet will for the first time speak in his capacity as chair of the agency. Like a minister's second reading speech to Parliament, Combet will have the opportunity to explain the purpose of the agency, detail its aspirations, and sketch a pathway for their satisfaction.