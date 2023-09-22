Auction of knockdown at Tighes Hill pulls in $1.55 million sale

HOW much would you pay for a water view?
Properties that front Throsby Creek are among the most sought-after in the fringe suburb of Tighes Hill and, according to Ray White listing agent Brett Bailey, they rarely come on the market.
So when a prized block overlooking the creek went to auction last week, it pulled in a huge result of $1.55 million.
A water view on a very different scale drew an even bigger result this week following Belle Property's sale of a luxury home on the shores of Lake Macquarie.
The property set the suburb record in Marks Point after a buyer from Newcastle snapped it up for a sum understood to be around $5 million.
Living by the water is one of the things that the owner of this charming home in one of Port Stephens' best locations will miss most when they sell.
The couple has put their much-loved waterfront property in Soldiers Point on the market two decades after moving to the region to raise their three sons.
The property is expected to fetch a significant sum when it goes to auction next month.
It came as perhaps no surprise to learn that streets in suburbs close to the coastline in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie ranked among the most expensive in a new report from Suburbtrends.
Merewether, Bar Beach, Redhead and Caves Beach were all named among the suburbs where streets held the biggest median values.
If you live in the Newcastle area, you're no doubt familiar with the Ye Old Pub house at Wallsend.
For decades, the property has remained a curiosity to passers-by because of the image of a woman and the words 'Ye Old Pub' painted on the side of the house that faces Thomas Street which connects to Newcastle Link Road.
And now it's on the market.
If you love a before-and-after comparison, check out this industrial-inspired build in Islington.
Seven years after it was last sold, this semi-detached home at 2 Roslyn Avenue, Islington is back on the market after undergoing a major renovation and rebuild that has transformed it into an architectural masterpiece.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at jade.lazarevic@austcommunitymedia.com.au
- Jade Lazarevic, Newcastle Herald property reporter
