HUNTER Wildfires duo Connor Winchester and Alex Pohla are headed to Major League Rugby in the US.
And there could be more following.
Winchester has signed a two-year deal with the Dallas Jackals.
Pohla will also play in the Western Conference at the Utah Warriors. Wildfires hooker Phil Bradford is also in talks with the Salt Lake City club.
The 16-round MLR season runs from January to July and Winchester and Pohla are likely to return to Newcastle for the final stage of the 2024 Shute Shield season.
"It's exciting," Winchester said. "I'm upset that I won't be starting the season here with the boys but at least I will be coming in halfway through. They fly us back after the MLR season finishes. They make it two-year contracts because it is easier visa-wise."
Winchester has spent two seasons in Newcastle after moving up the freeway from Norths for an opportunity.
"I was at Norths for six years and spent a lot of time in second grade," he said. "The ten ahead of me was Max Burey who is with the Western Force and is obviously a great player.
"Bubba (coach Scott Coleman) gave me a call. It was a big move but it has been the best part of my life. I love the town and have been proud to represent it. Bubba's objective is develop players for higher honours and develop the game in Newcastle."
Winchester, 25, has developed into one of the best playmakers in a competition stacked with quality tens.
His kicking - at goal and in general play - has been a feature and caught the attention of the Jackals.
"They were looking for a left-footed ten," Winchester said. "A lot of games last year they lost by small margins. I'm looking forward to playing in a professional environment against players of a high standard. There are so many international and Super Rugby players who dip into the competition."
The pending departure by Winchester and Pohla will leave big holes for Coleman to fill.
"I'm really happy for them," Coleman said. "That is what the club is about, creating a pathway for players to professional deals. You don't want to lose players but the more success you have the more chance players have of going somewhere."
MLR clubs are allowed 10 foreigners in their 23-man matchday squad.
Dallas play at Cocktaw Stadium, the former home of MLB club the Texas Rangers, and are coached by Argentinian Augustin Cavalieri. They finished bottom in the six-team conference last season with two wins. Utah were fourth with 10 wins.
"There are lot of Argentinians at the club," Winchester said. "They are very passionate people and I'm looking forward to working with them.
"Watching from a far, it doesn't look to be a massive jump, if at all, from the Shute Shield. It will be different once I start feeling the contact but it doesn't look too quick."
Winchester will train with Wildfires until he departs.
"I want to be in red hot form when I hop on that plane on January 6," he said.
