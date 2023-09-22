Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Rugby Union: Wildfires duo Conner Winchester, Alex Pohla pack bags for US MLR

By James Gardiner
September 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hunter Wildfires fly-half Connor Winchester has signed a two-year deal with MLR club Dallas. Picture by Stewart Hazell
Hunter Wildfires fly-half Connor Winchester has signed a two-year deal with MLR club Dallas. Picture by Stewart Hazell

HUNTER Wildfires duo Connor Winchester and Alex Pohla are headed to Major League Rugby in the US.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.