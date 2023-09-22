HOUSING values are showing strong signs of recovery across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, with the majority of those who sold their homes in the three months to June making a profit.
According to CoreLogic's Pain and Gain Report, nearly all homeowners across the region who sold dwellings (units and houses) in the June quarter came out in front.
Total profits across the housing market in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie were $527 million in the June quarter, up from $522 million in the three months to March.
Homeowners in Newcastle who held on to their homes for a median period of 7.9 years gained an average profit of $356,775.
In Lake Macquarie, the median hold period for homeowners was 9.3 years and an average gain of $392,000.
CoreLogic head of research Eliza Owen said the increase in profitability across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie markets coincided with the region's strengthening home values trend.
Home values in the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie region rose 2.5 per cent in the June quarter, which was greater than the 0.5 per cent lift in home values across regional NSW.
"Commutable regional centres like Newcastle seem to be doing a bit better than further afield regional markets post-pandemic lockdowns," Ms Owen said.
"If anything, the broader regional trend seems to show weaker price growth and more short-term reselling."
According to the report, the portion of loss-making resales across the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie market was among the lowest of the major coastal regions in Australia through the June quarter.
Only 1.7 per cent of homeowners in the region sold at a loss during that period, down from 2 per cent in the March quarter.
"This means over 98 per cent of resellers made a profit," she said.
"That's even more than in the March quarter when 97.9 per cent of resellers made a nominal gain."
Those who came out behind were short-term homeowners.
In Newcastle, sellers who lost money on their property held onto their homes for a median of 2.4 years and recorded an average loss of $77,500.
In Lake Macquarie sellers who held their property for a median period of 1.3 years suffered an average loss of $39,975.
By comparison, Ms Owen said Newcastle and Lake Macquarie showed slightly stronger growth than other major regional areas such as the Illawarra.
"At the moment, profit-making sales were a little bit higher than across the Illawarra region, where 96.6 per cent of resales made a nominal gain," she said.
On a national level, the rate of profit-making sales increased for the first time in a year to 92.8 per cent of resales.
Only 3.5 per cent of house sales across Australia made a nominal loss over the June quarter, down from 3.8 per cent in the previous quarter.
Ms Owen said the rate of loss-making house sales had stayed fairly low and steady since the December quarter of 2021, remaining below 4.0 per cent since this time.
"The unit sector has seen a lot more weakness in profitability through the recent housing downturn, with 14.4 per cent of unit resales making a nominal loss, or around 4.1 times more likely than house resales," she said.
"However, the rate of loss-making resales declined 90 basis points from the previous quarter, which has served to narrow the gap in the rate of loss-making sales between houses and units, which had hit a record high in the series last quarter."
Overall, Ms Owen said profitability was expected to rise with home values.
"The rate of profit-making sales tends to follow capital growth trends," she said.
"With home values continuing to rise through July and August, we estimate the level of profitability from resales will also move higher through the September quarter."
- Readers can now subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Newcastle Herald property newsletter.
The newsletter will keep you informed about what's currently making headlines in the region's real estate market and beyond.
To sign up, click here, scroll down, enter your details, click the 'property' box and then click 'subscribe'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.