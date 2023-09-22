Weakened pandemic inquiry a bitter pill

We are going to get an inquiry, not a royal commission, into the COVID pandemic.
The inquiry will look only at the response of the federal government of the time, a Coalition government, and not how the states responded. The government of the time set up a "federal cabinet" to get a national response to the pandemic, however, this had a limited effect as state premiers and so-called health experts imposed their responses, some trying to accomplish non-achievable zero infections.
Remember lockdowns, travel restrictions, hotel quarantines, state border closures, cruise ship fiascos, toilet paper shortages, and, most importantly, the people who lost their businesses and their jobs?
The inquiry will not be able to review how states managed or mismanaged their pandemic response. Not if, but when we have another pandemic, we expect far better leadership and uniform responses than what we got during COVID-19. It is difficult to see, given the limitations and undeniable political bias of this inquiry, how we can do better next time.
So much for national leadership.
Those 11,500 people who died during the recent COVID pandemic will be rolling in their graves at the pretend inquiry proposed by the Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese. As Opposition Leader Peter Dutton predicts; "the Australian people will smell a rat".
The year and a half delay since the promised royal commission into the pandemic has been diluted into an academic inquiry, excluding the states. There's to be no public input or scrutiny.
So it would seem the Prime Minister is planning to overlook all the mistakes, accidental or otherwise, from the COVID-19 pandemic, and load up Australians to endure what I believe will be another worse pandemic with zero protection, dooming another 11,500 people to an early grave.
Yes, Mr Dutton, I certainly do smell a rat.
It should come as no surprise that our area, being a Labor stronghold, is lucky to have a few crumbs thrown our way at budget time. When the Liberals are in government they won't waste their time or spend much in Labor heartland because it's no advantage to them. By the same token, why would Labor spend more than a token amount when they don't need to?
If Mickey Mouse was the Labor candidate, the rusted-on Labor voters would give him their vote. The only way for us to get a fair share is to become a swinging seat area throughout the region. Unfortunately, I can't see this happening, so I guess we just have to cop it sweet and make the best of it.
Senator Jacinta Price's National Press Club's address clearly shows how her conservative ideology informs her support for the 'no' campaign.
Her comment about colonialism having no negative effects on Indigenous people's lives now is wrong. Stolen wages and the Stolen Generation is an ongoing issue, incarceration rates, health outcomes, to name a few.
Senator Price is part of a political class that looks down on the working class, poor, disadvantaged and those who feel they don't have a place in a sink-or-swim neoliberal economy. It's a common view from conservatives who say you're not trying hard enough and your disadvantage is your own fault.
That's elitism.
Dutton and the Coalition had many years in government to not only listen, but allow Indigenous people to decide what works and what doesn't for them. Instead the LNP allows moralistic conservatives to set the political agenda.
On August 1, 2023, I suffered a major heart event while visiting friends on the Central Coast and was taken to A&E at the John Hunter Hospital. This was my good fortune in a potentially fatal situation.
After being revived in casualty I was then sent to ICU and from there to CCU. The care I received in all these units was first class, which my survival will testify. I must say how lucky we are to have such a wonderful hospital in this state outside of Sydney.
All the staff were highly professional at all times. They were also friendly, knowledgeable, highly organised and willing to assist at all times. Any such facility is only as good as its staff, and I cannot commend them highly enough at every level; doctors, nurses, cleaners, kitchen staff, porters, to all of you, you are brilliant and thank you.
Here we go again, I did entertain some hope that before I fell off the perch I would get to enjoy a faster train ride between Newcastle and Sydney. But no. The state budget has put it on the back-burner again, despite the promises. Unless Newcastle and surrounding seats become marginal, it will never happen, much like the promised tram extension.
Naming a stadium stand after Cathy Freeman is a wonderful tribute, but I can't help thinking that Cuthbert, Freeman, Jackson, or any combination of Cuthbert, Freeman and another of our past champions (Flemming, Caird etc.), would have been fairer.
Couldn't agree more with Bruce Cook ("Offside with cash splash", Letters, 21/9), about the government spending $200 million to expand rugby league. They should spend it on finding a decent coach and players for the underperforming Wallabies.
Pope's View (Opinion, 20/9) is spot on. Observing that cars are getting bigger, I often wonder if anyone is struggling to buy food.
This Voice referendum has certainly created a divided country, and there is only one person to blame: Anthony Albanese.
Dutton's idea to build nuclear power plants is a pathetic attempt to do what conservative politicians have been doing for decades; preventing the implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. We all know that this will take many decades, at enormous cost. Let's start doing the right things for our children and grandchildren.
