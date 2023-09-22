COACH Gary van Egmond has one message for his remodelled Newcastle Jets women's team when they take on the Mariners in a friendly in Tamworth on Sunday - "have a crack".
It's a non-negotiable.
The Jets, featuring 15 new players, are only two weeks into pre-season training.
Formations and combinations are very much a work in progress.
From the get-go ,van Egmond has been clear on the culture of the side.
"I want the players to recognise that we are playing for Newcastle," van Egmond said. "What does that represent? How does that look?
"The one thing in Newcastle is that you have to have a crack. You have to have a go.
"That means being aggressive in your pressing, aggressive in your movement off the ball.
"Making sure that when you go into challenges, you want to win every duel.
"That is reflective of the type of people in this area. We have to resonate with them. It can't be a case of playing counter-attack football, sitting back and waiting for a mistake.
"We want to play an up-tempo game. Be aggressive with our running, aggressive with our ball speed. That resonates with the supporters in Newcastle."
The clash against the Central Coast, who on Friday announced the signing of Matlidas attacker Kyah Simon, is the first of four pre-season hit-outs. They kick the season off against the Mariners in Gosford on October 14
For many, headed by gun striker Melina Ayres and imports Maggie Shaw, Lorena Baumann and Claudia Cicco, the friendly will be their first time in Jets colours.
"It is a chance for them to start getting used to each other," van Egmond said. "I want to see some of the things we have been working on at training carrying into the game.
"It's a balancing act because you are picking up players at different levels from a fitness perspective. Some have played an NPL season, some haven't played for a couple of months. As a result, some can do 60 minutes, some 45, some 90.
"Five weeks is really short to be fully prepared. It is the same for everyone. We just have to get on with it. We have a pretty good pre-season with games against the Mariners, Sydney, Wellington and Wanderers."
The Jets conceded a whopping 53 goals - 22 more than the next worst defence - on the way to finishing 10th on the ladder last season.
With US keeper Izzy Nino still on the mend from a head knock suffered at training, Kiara Rochaix will start in goals on Sunday.
In front of her, will be a new backline featuring imports Maggie Shaw (US) and Lorena Baumann (Switzerland), home-grown former Matilda Gema Simon and returning centreback Tash Prior.
"We have been mainly working on two phases," van Egmond said regarding defence. "How do we look in a defensive block and how do we look in transition, plus set pieces. They are the key areas.
"It is also a case if we can keep the ball, we limit the amount of time they have to attack."
At the other end, Ayres has been a stand out at training.
"Melina is looking good," van Egmond said.
"I think come the Olympics next year, she has to be knocking on the door of the Matildas."
Vane Egmond plans to sign two more attackers.
"We are close with one in particular," he said.
Kiwi defender Rebecca Burrows, who is coming back from a knee reconstruction, and exciting attacker Lara Gooch (dislocated thumb) will sit out Sunday's game.
As well as play the Mariners, the Jets players have visited schools and held coaching clinics in Gunnedah and Tamworth.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.