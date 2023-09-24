Two questions that the 'no' crowd has to answer: If not this, then what? And if not now, then when? They must answer these questions because Peter Dutton has promised a second referendum when he gets into government, but he hasn't said what it will be about. So come on leaders of the 'no' vote, be honest with the Australian people. Say what you have in mind, tell us how it will work, and explain every last little detail. After all, if the people don't know why to vote 'no', they can only vote 'yes'.