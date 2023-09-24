Why did the Broncos get to play both their semifinals at their home ground and minor premiers Penrith didn't?
Every NRL season 99 per cent of their games are played on a Thursday or Friday night, which gives them a full week off before their next game. The teams who are drawn to play on the Saturday or Sunday of that round are usually drawn to play them on one of those nights the following round, which gives them only four or five days to prepare for it.
This is what you get when you have the television people controlling the game. They don't care how unfair it may seem as long as it suits their Queensland viewers.
I am trying to get my head around the offshore wind farm in Newcastle. Now the PM has advised there will be more consultation, so let's look at what's been said and what's known.
We have been advised that this wind farm will create more than 4000 jobs to build and 2400 permanent jobs in maintenance.
We also know they cost twice as much to build and last half as long as land-based wind farms, thus the cost of removal every 10 to 15 years will be enormous.
We know land-based wind farms receive a $500,000 government subsidy every year for every turbine. It's expected an offshore farm will receive considerably more, "plus" they are only productive on average 35 per cent of the time "due to unfavourable weather". How can they be cheaper and better than something that is productive 100 per cent of the time, that lasts up to 80 years, is 100 per cent carbon free and doesn't require 6400 workers?
Mr Albanese, if you know how this wind farm will be better and cheaper, please respond by writing a letter to the Newcastle Herald.
Greg Lowe ("Campaigners, just knock it off", Letters, 21/9) says he "doesn't appreciate" 'yes' campaigners door-knocking in his area. Not just on his door, but in "his" area. Presumably this means he wouldn't mind if it was a 'no' campaigner who came knocking?
He says he doesn't need "outsiders" trying to influence how he votes. Who is an outsider? Someone who doesn't live in his home? Street? Suburb? Or just anyone who is part of the 'yes' campaign?
Mr Lowe should probably focus more on his good fortune to live in a country where people can door-knock. Or just put a sign on his front door.
Reports indicate that 90 per cent of world scientists, and most likely more, agree that coal is the leading cause of human-induced climate change.
The Australian Conservation Foundation have reported that federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek is this week sitting in the Federal Court alongside two coal companies defending her decision not to assess the climate impacts of two coal mine extensions on Australian nature. That it is an amazing scene - community speaking up for nature on one side of the courtroom, our Environment Minister with coal companies on the other.
Has the Australian Labor government lost the plot concerning human-induced climate change?
According to the Sydney Water Board website, the average consumption is 200 litres per person/per day. This equates to 73 tonnes per person per year. Water is more important to life on Earth than power. Because water is so cheap we take it for granted.
Surely we should be doing more to cut back on its use?
Some suggestions: Continue to charge the current rates for a limited amount, then charge a higher amount afterwards. The obsessives who want to chase half a few leaves down a driveway with a hose would have to pay for it. Get the young eco-warriors onto it. If kids started criticising adults who turn on the kitchen tap then wander around before coming back to turn it off, it would help.
People living without running water, be they on a farm or offshore sailors, know its value and limit its use.
Two questions that the 'no' crowd has to answer: If not this, then what? And if not now, then when? They must answer these questions because Peter Dutton has promised a second referendum when he gets into government, but he hasn't said what it will be about. So come on leaders of the 'no' vote, be honest with the Australian people. Say what you have in mind, tell us how it will work, and explain every last little detail. After all, if the people don't know why to vote 'no', they can only vote 'yes'.
When former federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg lost the seat of Kooyong to teal independent Monique Ryan I found it almost incomprehensible at the time, and I still do. Fortunately, investment bank Goldman Sachs has appointed him chairman of their Australian business and, as a consequence, he will not be seeking a parliamentary comeback. I was feeling sorry for him and his young family for a time, but I don't think he will be needing any sympathy from me in his new position.
Some people are out to be purposefully misleading. The wording is 'Welcome to Country' signifying the locality of the event. It's not 'Welcome to (the) Country' which would mean Australia. The 'Welcome to Country' concept is no different to a civic leader at a significant local event saying "Welcome to Newcastle", followed by further explanation about the local area and its people. Usually both welcomes have a place at such events.
I cannot believe the Prime Minister. He claims the 'yes' vote will unite the country when it's quite obvious it's polarising the country, while an inquiry into the handling of the COVID pandemic is not looking at why this country was so divided from state to state during this time. The first thing that should be looked at is how this country can work together during a similar event.
Voice Referendum Day on October 14 will be an historic day for Australia. So, come on Newcastle, keeping in mind that as Australians we are all one and free, let's Advance Australia Fair by voting 'no'.
