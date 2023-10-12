Newcastle Herald
Meet Newcastle's Jaclyn Benz, lead physio of the Matildas

Anna Falkenmire
By Anna Falkenmire
October 13 2023 - 8:00am
Jaclyn Benz. Picture by Rachel Bach for Football Australia
THE GOLDEN girls of football lit up our screens through the World Cup and will again when Olympic qualifiers kick off, but there's more local talent in the Matildas squad than you might realise.

