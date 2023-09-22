A GRAND 1800s-era mansion fronting the Hunter River in Singleton has hit the market.
The home, known as Greenwood at 100 Greenwood Avenue, is for sale by negotiation with Scott Bailey and Melanie Sunderland from Bailey Property and Livestock.
A price guide is not available for the five-bedroom home but it is expected to achieve a significant result given that the sprawling property sits on 141 acres of prime agricultural land.
The current owners bought the late Victorian, boom-style country mansion in 2004 and began the mammoth task of renovating the house to reflect the period during which it was built.
Greenwood was built in 1889 by Singleton builders Edmund Gould and Son and was based on a design by Maitland architect, John W. Pender.
The history of the property dates back even further, with the original 1043-acre land grant of Newington made to John Rotton in 1822.
The owners had their work cut out for them having to remove the 1970s wallpaper and change the floor plan upstairs to transform it from five bedrooms and one bathroom to four bedrooms and three bathrooms.
A new kitchen was installed downstairs.
"It had been renovated previously but the current owners came in and did it again," Ms Sunderland said.
"They added another section downstairs where there was originally a maid's quarters at the back, so they put a new kitchen in the homestead and attached the maid's quarters to the main house and made another bedroom."
There are a further two bedrooms in the manager's quarters which is a separate dwelling on the property.
Period features of the home are retained throughout including ceiling roses, timber arched windows, fireplaces and cast iron lacework on the verandahs.
There is a sense of grandeur in every room, including the lounge downstairs which connects to a second living area that is separated by two timber concertina doors.
"It is quite grand and the scalloped windows in that room are incredible," the agent said.
"There are two lounge areas joined by these huge concertina doors, so you can open it right up or you can shut it and make two separate living areas.
"The grand scale of it, from the high skirting boards and the beautiful ceiling roses and all the finer details is what makes it impressive."
There is also a large cellar underneath the house.
Despite the size of the home and its long-standing history, the agent said the property was perhaps not that well-known in the area.
"It's actually quite hidden away," she said.
"It is on the outskirts of town and it's right on the river, so it is tucked away down the end of a long driveway so not everybody knows that it's there.
"It is pretty special though."
The property drew 50 enquiries within the first two days of hitting the market this week, including buyers from Sydney and overseas.
However, the majority of interested parties were residents of Singleton and the surrounding areas, many of whom are passionate about historical homes.
"These are people who appreciate the architecture and the way that the property has been built," she said.
"No one could really afford to rebuild these homes anymore because of the way they have been constructed, they're just so incredible with all the detail.
"We have already had two inspections and a few more on the horizon in the next week so it has been very well received.
"Generally the enquiry is coming from people who know the property or they know it because they have lived locally or grown up here."
The property includes extensive shedding for hay and machinery, silos, stockyards and an old dairy complex.
The agent said the current owners run cattle on the property.
"It is prime agricultural land and being on the river and having a really good water allocation makes it a viable farming proposition as well," she said.
"It does lend itself to being set up as a lucerne farm or various different agricultural pursuits.
"It would make a lovely boutique thoroughbred stud. The land and the soil type really lend itself to farming or thoroughbreds."
Inspection of the property is available by private appointment.
