GRNSW recently announced a new record of 2202 greyhounds had been rehomed in FY 2022-23. That figure not only surpassed the year's target set by the industry at 2100, but continued the surge in rehoming over the past five years. Since FY18-19, rehoming numbers have grown by 202 per cent, climbing from 729 in FY18-19 to 2202 in FY22-23, as the industry continues to put its full focus on transitioning greyhounds into home life as a pet after racing.