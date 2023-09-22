Newcastle Herald
Greyhound Racing NSW holds successful two-day summit

September 22 2023 - 3:00pm
The NSW greyhound industry holds a two-day summit in Bathurst looking at a range of new initiatives. Picture supplied
The NSW greyhound industry has taken steps to ensure its recent rehoming success will continue, with a two-day summit in Bathurst looking at a range of new initiatives. It was a joint initiative of Greyhound Racing NSW (GRNSW) and the Greyhound Welfare & Integrity Commission (GWIC). Attendees focused on rehoming and looking at a strategy to eradicate the incidence of prohibited substances in the sport.

