Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Teenager accused of breaking into homes, stealing cars refused bail despite 'unacceptable delays'

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated September 22 2023 - 4:50pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.
Newcastle courthouse.

A TEENAGER accused of breaking into homes across the Hunter in the dead of night to steal cars during a two-month period earlier this year has been refused bail, despite a magistrate lamenting the "totally unacceptable" delays in the case.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.