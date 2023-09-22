A SINGLE mother of four who lost everything in a house fire last Saturday has "swallowed her pride" to ask for help.
Kellie Bulley was asleep in her Laurel Avenue home at Edgeworth about 4am when her daughter came running into the room with burns to her hand and hair.
"It sort of took a few seconds to fathom what she was saying," she said.
"I jumped up and saw the fire and then I really panicked, I got my kids together and got them out, I got some water and tried to put the fire out but when I realised that was a hopeless situation I just got out.
"I'm still in a bit of shock."
Luckily, her kids escaped the fire largely uninjured, but unfortunately Ms Bulley couldn't save the family cat from the flames.
The blaze began in her daughter's room and Ms Bulley said she doesn't know how it started.
When she walked into the room the fire had climbed up a tapestry on the wall and was burning up to the roof.
The family was living in crisis accommodation at the time and have been moved into temporary housing for the moment.
The only thing she managed to grab on her way out was a photo album, the rest of the family's possessions were lost in the fire.
Taking to a 'pay it forward' Facebook page for help, Ms Bulley said she's been overwhelmed by the offers of donations and assistance from community members.
"It's just amazing the support I've had from my community," she said.
"Most of the people have come out and supported me, offered clothing and things I need, one lady gave me a Kmart voucher which was just so nice."
As she works to replace everything the family lost, Ms Bulley is in need of bedding, kitchen items and day-to-day clothes in a boy's size 16 and and six, eight and 10 in ladies for her daughters as well as boy's shoes in size 8.5 and women's in size 7.
Her youngest daughter is 13 months and a size one.
Donations can be dropped off to 10 Parks Street, Cardiff.
