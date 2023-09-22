One of the goals of Newcastle's burgeoning New Annual festival is to make memorable events.
The presentation of the acrobatic performance of What Will Have Been by Circa contemporary circus at ChristChurch Cathedral on Friday and Saturday night is one such event.
"It's always exciting to come into a festival that is new," Circa associate director Ben Napton said. "It's really exciting because something is building, something is being born, something is being developed, and we are in at the beginning of that process.
"All of sudden, people are seeing things in different spaces."
The 60-minute show features acrobatics and dance by the Circa trio of Kimberley Rossi, Zachery Stephens and Daniel O'Brien, accompanied by a violinist Sue Collins playing a music score that includes Bach and Philip Glass.
The stage, including acrobatic straps, is in the centre of the church.
"When you connect, bodies, architecture, space and sound, something beautiful happens," Mr Napton said.
"What Will Have Been has never done in a cathedral before. We are excited by that. The content is ripe for that - it will suit that space."
New Annual senior producer and curator Adrian Burnett was keen to put an event in the cathedral for the festival.
"We want to use unusual spaces, and that location is pretty special, on the top of that hill," Mr Burnett said. "We thought that would be a beautiful setting for it."
Circa shows tour the world. This show recently performed in the US, and is booked for European dates in November.
Noted for its Gothic Revival architecture, the cathedral located on The Hill in Newcastle has been a place of worship for the Anglican diocese for more than 190 years.
"Being able to have something like Circa which stretches the boundaries of what's possible is a very exciting fit for us," Dean of Newcastle Katherine Bowyer said.
Just Not Australian 19 artists on the origins and implications of contemporary Australian nationhood, including Abdul Abdullah, Hoda Afshar, Tony Albert, Cigdem Aydemir, Liam Benson, Eric Bridgeman, Jon Campbell, Karla Dickens, Fiona Foley, Gordon Hookey, Richard Lewer, Vincent Namatjira, Nell, Raquel Ormella, Ryan Presley, Joan Ross, Tony Schwensen, Archie Moore, Soda Jerk. Watt Space Gallery. September 23-October 1. Free
Ngiarrenumba Burrai (Our Country) Workshops. Native food, dance, language. Museum Park. Every day.
Atong Atem This artistic photographer's vibrant palette and beautifully stylised imagery draws the viewer into a narrative that belies its facade. 134 King Street. Free.
Message From Another You The Parallel Effect's participatory art experience. Spacesuit-clad performers with live theatre, music, interactive interfaces and AI voice-cloning technology. 164 Hunter Street. Every day. $45.
Blanc de Blanc Encore World-class cabaret produced by Strut & Fret, under the Spiegeltent. Civic Park. $76.
Good Mourning Tantrum Youth present the story of four young siblings and their dad's cancer, from the perspective of an eight-year-old, an Australian work in its first season in Newcastle. Civic Theatre Playhouse, September 22-23. $40 (Recommended for ages 16 and up).
Spewy A newly-commissioned play by Ang Collins set in Newcastle. Earp Distilling, Carrington. September 27-30 (4 shows) $40.
Boy & Bear A rare regional tour on the back of their recently released fifth studio album, they are a long-time darling of indie music fans. Thursday, Civic Theatre. 8pm, September 28. $69.
Noise by Dancenorth in collaboration with 70 local volunteer percussionists. A profoundly energetic event involving dancers, drummers and the audience in a beautiful, polished, high-intensity, high quality dancework. Museum Park. September 29 & 30 (3 shows). Free
This Land A First Nations celebration of sound, soul and spirit. Museum Park. 6-9pm, September 29. Free.
Global Gathering Funded by Multicultural NSW, a family-friendly day of music, dance, food trucks and demos. Museum Park, 1pm - 9pm, September 30. Free
Voices of Joan Janie Gibson's solo show telling the story of Joan of Arc with wit, humour and costume changes. New Lambton Community Centre. September 27-30. $40.
Love & Pain A live event celebrating the launch of a book, Love & Pain, the inside story of Silverchair, as told by Silverchair bandmates Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou. In conversation with Chit Chat von Loopin Stab (Glenn Dormand). Civic Theatre. September 30, 7pm. $45.
