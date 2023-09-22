Hunter AFL side playing for late mates against southern rivals

HUNTER Central Coast women's coach Kate Handley admits today's representative clash with South Coast will be both an emotional and exciting occasion.
At the forefront of her and the players and officials' minds will be late coach Nadene McBride, her daughter and former player Kyah, and the other members of the Singleton Roosters who lost their lives in the Hunter Valley bus crash in June.
Nadene was due to coach the side in July. Kyah, along with Lynan Scott who also died, had been named in the initial representative squad.
"It will definitely lift the girls. I think they've got a lot to play for," Handley said.
"It will be an emotional day for a lot of people.
"It will definitely be a tough day, but a good day."
The rescheduled game at No.1 Sportsground is the only fixture today, after the men's match was scrapped at late notice due to South Coast's lack of numbers.
Handley, who was initially going to assist Nadene, said there had been plenty of interest from the region's female players in taking part.
"It's been really strong. We had about 32 list on the list and 26 really keen and coming to training," she said.
"We've been training for the past month.
"It's the strongest that this Hunter Central Coast team has ever looked, I'd say."
Black Diamond Cup best and fairest winner Eliza Hand, and the competition's top goal-scorer Mia Wilson, will both feature in the 11am match, along with a host of other leading players.
Hunter Central Coast last faced South Coast in 2021, claiming a 6.6 (36) to 3.4 (22) victory. Such was Nadene's passion for the rep scene, she organised a match for the side against Inner West Magpies in February. They won 14.10 (94) to 0.0 (0).
Graham McBride, Nadene's husband and Kyah's father, will assist women's team manager Alex Tigani.
Graham was also involved at last weekend's Black Diamond grand finals, completing the coin toss for the women's first-grade match.
He wore a jersey that was split in two, honouring both his wife and daughter.
