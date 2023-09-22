A selfie in the mouth of a croc, a family photo onboard the Titanic or a delightful video as you join Alice in Wonderland: many of us have enjoyed the growing craze of three-dimensional artworks in recent years.
Now, you can experience this in Newcastle as the city's Chalk the Walk event returns for a third year. Six artists have created works at Kuwumi Place, Newcastle Information Centre, Civic Park, Darby Street, Darby Plaza and Harry's Cafe de Wheels.
The trail, which promotes some of the region's best muralists, will be available to view throughout the city until October 2.
Spokesperson Danielle Littlewood said this year's theme - all creatures great and small - is a nod to the growing need to protect species across the Hunter.
"It will be everything from spiders to whales. It will be an interesting collection to view and pose with," Ms Littlewood said.
Chalk the Walk has partnered with the Saving Our Species team and Environment NSW to further shed a light on species that are "threatened and endangered locally".
"It has been really well-received in Newcastle and it is great to see the momentum building in the event," Ms Littlewood said.
Artist Jenny McCracken has made animal-themed works for much of her career. She has a particular interest in endangered swift parrots, which migrate through the Hunter annually during humpback whale season.
Ms McCracken has included both these animals in a permanent work near Harry's Cafe de Wheels on the foreshore.
"There is a beautiful link. The [parrots] come on land migration and the whales come through sea migration," she said. "The story and connection really struck me."
Ms McCracken has also written a poem which will be displayed at the foot of the mural to "build awareness" for the endangered birds.
And budding local artists can try their hand at chalk art through a community pavement art competition, which takes place on Saturday September 23. 12 artists will work throughout the city to create the best amateur piece and there are prizes up for grabs.
Mariko Konno has been involved with Chalk the Walk since it began and last year entered the pavement art competition. By participating, she hoped others would learn about the ephemeral art of drawing with chalk.
"When I first started, I thought [chalk] would come off so easily, but through working with this team I have learnt so many ways you can adapt chalk by mixing it with water or solutions," Ms Konno said. "It doesn't have just be a big chunk of chalk. You can actually crush it up, you can make it into a paint. It's been really interesting to {see} how adaptable it is."
Guided Chalk the Walk bike tours will also run this weekend.
