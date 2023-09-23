Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List

Hunter Community Alliance flags budget's 'shortfall' on housing and transition

Gabriel Fowler
By Gabriel Fowler
September 23 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HOUSING is the Hunter''s top priority and the Labor NSW Government's first budget falls short of addressing the crisis in the community, says the Hunter Community Alliance.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Fowler

Gabriel Fowler

Senior Journalist

General news, investigations, community, health, social welfare, transition, justice. gabriel.fowler@newcastleherald.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.