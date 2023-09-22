Top small SUVs in Australia for first-time parents

As you step into the world of parenthood, your priorities and responsibilities shift, and so should your choice of vehicle. Your car will become more than just a means of transportation; it will be your family's safe haven on wheels.

For first-time parents and those with small babies, small SUVs offer the perfect blend of space, safety, and style. If you're navigating the world of baby strollers, car seats, and diaper bags, this list is your roadmap to discovering the best small SUVs available in Australia.

The best compact SUVs for small families in Australia

To help you find the ideal ride for your growing family, we've rounded up the specs and configurations of the best-selling cars in the small SUV segment. Here are our top picks:

GWM Haval Jolion. Picture supplied

1. GWM Haval Jolion

The GWM Haval Jolion tops our rankings as the best choice for first-time parents, offering a blend of practicality and safety features.

For starters, the Jolion comes in various trim levels, but even the base Premium model offers essential features like keyless entry, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and rear air vents, ensuring comfort and convenience for your family.

The Lux and Ultra trims take it up a notch with added safety and luxury, including LED headlights, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof.

In terms of safety, the Jolion is well-equipped with adaptive cruise control, autonomous emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, and more. Plus, it boasts a robust turbocharged engine with sufficient power for urban and highway driving.

With its impressive features, safety tech, and 5-year warranty, the GWM Haval Jolion stands out as an ideal choice for first-time parents looking for a small SUV that ticks all the right boxes.

Hyundai Kona. Picture supplied

2. Hyundai Kona

Whether you consider it a small SUV or a tall hatchback car, the Kona's spacious and stylish interior, along with practical features, make it a great fit for growing families. It offers a range of engine options, including a fuel-efficient hybrid, catering to different transport needs.

Safety is paramount with seven airbags and advanced driver assistance features. The 12.3" touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluelink connectivity cater to modern parents' tech needs. With wireless charging, dual-zone climate control, and a quiet mode, it's designed for comfort. Plus, the smart regenerative braking and efficient engines help save on fuel costs.

Honda CR-V. Picture supplied

3. Honda CR-V

With its spacious and comfortable 5-seat interior, featuring leather-appointed seats, heated front seats, and dual-zone climate control, the Honda CR-V ensures a cozy ride for both parents and little ones.

The generous cargo space and full-size alloy spare wheel are practical for family outings. Its suite of advanced features like adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitoring, and a collision mitigation braking system offers a safe and worry-free ride. Plus, the CR-V's fuel efficiency, CVT transmission, and agile handling make it a reliable and economical option for on-road and off-road adventures.

Mazda CX3. Picture supplied

4. Mazda CX-3

Mazda CX-3's compact size and nimble handling make it a breeze to maneuver, perfect for city driving and tight parking spots. The four-cylinder 2.0L engine and front-wheel drive design deliver a balanced mix of power and fuel economy, ensuring you have enough zip for your daily commute while keeping running costs in check.



Inside, the CX-3 offers a comfortable and stylish black leather and suede interior, heated seats for those chilly mornings, and an 8-inch touchscreen with Bose audio. With radar cruise control, reverse parking aids, and excellent safety ratings, this Mazda is a smart and practical choice for new parents.

Volkswagen T cross Picture supplied

5. Volkswagen T-Cross

With its compact dimensions yet spacious interior, the Volkswagen T-Cross is ideal for growing urban families.

The 85TFSI Life variant features a 1.0L turbocharged engine, offering 85kW of power and 200Nm of torque. Safety features like lane departure warning and city brake support forward provide peace of mind for new parents. The 85TFSI Style variant takes it up a notch with extra specs like blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry, and ambient temperature display. It also boasts a sportier exterior with LED headlights and a sporty flat-bottomed steering wheel. With ample cargo space and user-friendly tech, it's a practical and stylish choice.

Toyota rav4. Picture supplied

6. Toyota RAV4

The Toyota RAV4's 2.5L hybrid engine provides a perfect blend of power and efficiency, ideal for family adventures. Inside, the cabin is spacious, with ample storage options, making it easy to accommodate strollers and baby gear.



Though often categorised as a medium SUV, the Toyota RAV4's current five-seater version makes it a popular option in the small SUV segment. Features like heated seats, a moonroof, and a 360-degree view monitor in plug-in hybrid variants add comfort and convenience, especially for journeys with a baby in tow.



Like most Toyota SUVs, it features Toyota Safety Sense 2, including blind-spot monitoring and pre-collision systems. With a host of family-friendly features, ample boot space, and generous towing capacity, the RAV4 is tailored to meet the needs of new parents.

Kia Sportage. Picture supplied

7. Kia Sportage

Aside from practical features like 18-inch alloy wheels, roof rails, and heated side view mirrors, the Kia Sportage also impresses with a refined powertrain and 1.6L Turbo Hybrid engine, delivering a robust 227 HP and 258 lb.-ft. of torque. The Active All-Wheel Drive with a Center Locking Differential provides added stability and control, perfect for varying road conditions.



With dimensions of 1665mm in height, 4660mm in length, and 1865mm in width, Kia Sportage is often considered a midsize SUV, but it's also making a splash in the small SUV segment. The spacious interior offers comfort with Syntex Seating Trim, heated front seats, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, and a power driver's seat with lumbar support. Overall, this small SUV combines power, comfort, and smart features to make your parenting journey enjoyable and stress-free.

Suzuki Vitara. Picture supplied

8. Suzuki Vitara

With child safety features like 3-point ELR seat belts, pre-tensioners, and load limiters, the Suzuki Vitara is a practical compact crossover SUV for new parents. It offers 2 ISOFIX and 3 tether anchorages for child seats, simplifying installation.



Convenience features include cruise control, power windows, and keyless entry for hassle-free rides. The 60:40 split-folding rear seats and storage solutions cater to varying family needs. Vehicle stability control and traction control keep you on course, especially on family outings. Powered by a 1.6L engine and designed for city life, the Vitara combines safety and practicality for your family's adventures.

Mitsubishi ASX compact. Picture supplied

9. Mitsubishi ASX

With a 2.0L petrol engine producing 110 kW of power and 197 Nm of torque, the Mitsubishi ASX provides sufficient performance for your family's needs. The base GS model is equipped with a user-friendly 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

For those seeking a sportier look, the MR model offers black-finish 18-inch alloy wheels and keyless entry and start, adding a touch of sophistication. At the top of the range, the Exceed variant offers advanced features, including a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and a premium Rockford Fosgate sound system, making long family trips more enjoyable.

