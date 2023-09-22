Toohey's News: How the Newcastle Knights rated in 2023

The magnitude of their 40-10 defeat in Auckland against the Warriors last weekend may have left a bitter final taste but the Knights' hunger for further success should be raging by the time next season kicks off given the club's super-charged run to the second week of the NRL play-offs.
After a mediocre start, Adam O'Brien's side lit up the competition with a 10-game winning streak that produced a flood of tries, entertaining rugby league and heaving sell-out crowds.
There were a host of outstanding performers with many improving from when we published our player ratings at the end of round 10.
Player of the Year
Kalyn Ponga
Only played four games in the opening 10 rounds due to concerning concussions for a 5 rating but was arguably the best player in the NRL during the winning streak with nine tries and 21 try assists. 9
Runner up
Tyson Frizell
The inspirational back-rower was consistently among his side's best for the entire season and maintained his 8.5 rating from Round 10. 8.5
Dane Gagai: Along with Frizell, was the Knights' best mid-season but saved two of his worst games for the finals which cost him half a point in the rankings. 8
Greg Marzhew: Scored 22 tries in 22 games and made 177 tackle breaks in averaging 200 metres per game to maintain his mid-season rating. 8
Phoenix Crossland: The side's biggest improver, jumping from his mid-year 6.5 rating with an outstanding back half to be one of the game's form hookers. 8
Dom Young: A great finisher who set a new try-scoring record with 25 tries in as many games. Averaged just over 150 metres a game and is a big loss. 7.5
Bradman Best: His surprise Origin selection and two tries in Game 3 of the series was the making of him. Finished with 13 tries and 16 try assists in 25 games and improved on his mid-season 6.5 rating. 7.5
Lachlan Fitzgibbon: Was in arguably career-best form before injury struck just at the wrong time. Maintained his rating. 7.5
Tyson Gamble: What would Willie Mason know? Gamble is not elite class but he played well above his pay grade and was an important cog in the wheel. 7.5
Adam Elliott: The hard-working lock played just 50 minutes in the opening 10 rounds so didn't get a rating but finished the season strongly to be one of the team's most influential leaders. 7.5
Leo Thompson: If Crossland was the big improver, Thompson wasn't far behind, nailing down a starting front-row spot and excelling in the effort areas to jump up a point. 7.5
Jackson Hastings: Leg injuries yet again cruelled him at the back end of the season but there is no doubting his courage. A fully fit Hastings will be crucial to the side's top-four chances next season. 7
Jacob Saifiti: After a lengthy suspension, J-Saf got better as the season progressed with arguably his best game coming against the Warriors last weekend. 7
Dylan Lucas: Only played a handful of games but showed plenty to suggest he'll be hard to keep out of the starting back row next season with Fitzgibbon departing to play in England. 7
Daniel Saifiti: Nagging injuries didn't help and while he had some strong games, D-Saf wasn't the force he would have liked to have been. 6.5
Kurt Mann: The Knights will miss his versatility and toughness. Missed seven games through injury. 6.5
Mat Croker: A fixture in the 17 and had some quality moments but didn't see enough game time. 6
Jack Hetherington: Didn't train in the pre-season training due to injury but didn't miss a game. No surprise his best came at the back end of the year. 6
Enari Tuala: Only played six games but he showed why he is such a valuable back-up when called on. 6
Lachie Miller: Started the season on fire, hence his 8 rating mid-yea,r but once he was dropped he never got another look in. 6
Adam Clune: Filled in for Hastings at the back-end and didn't let anyone down. 5.5
Brodie Jones: Started just twice in 11 games in the top grade and struggled to make any real impact. 5
Jayden Brailey: Started the season well but it's hard to rate him higher after playing just five games. 4.5
Jack Johns: He started three times in five games but never featured after round 13. 4
Hymel Hunt: Played the opening four games before losing his wing spot and never returned. 3.5
Not rated: Nu Brown, Riley Jones, Tom Cant, Oryn Keeley and Ryan Rivett.
