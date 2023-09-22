Newcastle Herald
Knights expect to post 'modest' profit after breakthrough season

By Robert Dillon
September 22 2023 - 8:30pm
Knights CEO Philip Gardner. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Knights CEO Philip Gardner. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

DESPITE their best crowd numbers in 17 years, the Newcastle Knights are expected to post only a "modest" profit this season after increasing their investment in the club.

