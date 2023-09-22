At each men's home game, like clockwork, the Knights Nannas don their jerseys and get ready for action.
For most, the NRLW women's do-or-die semi-final will be no different.
"We are going to get there early so we are first through those gates," newest nanna Kerry Kelly said.
"I'll be wearing my Knights shirt, yelling and screaming," Ms Kelly said. "I've only seen the girls play once prior and just to support them is good."
Ms Kelly will join sister Leanne Fenwick and mum Wendy Hepplewhite - arguably one of the Knights' biggest fans - at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
The trio are pleased women's sport is being played at a high level in the Hunter and think more should get onside.
"From what they were when they first started, they have just improved out of sight. They're a great team of girls. I love watching them," Ms Fenwick said.
To men's fans who haven't watched a women's game, she said: "They need to go. Just watch these girls and see how well they play. They're a good team and they play competitive football".
"They've beat the Broncos before so I'm sure they'll be able to do it again. They can go all the way - they won the grand final last year, why can't they do it again this year?"
Matriarch of the Nannas family Ms Hepplewhite turned 82 earlier this week. Her daughters said a Knights win would be the perfect gift.
"It would be special," Ms Kelly said.
But Ms Hepplewhite said she was proud of the girls no matter the outcome.
"Even if they don't get [to the grand final], they've done well to get where they've gotten," Ms Hepplewhite said. "It's very good. It's just very good. It shows that the women are there as well as the men."
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.