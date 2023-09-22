If you are travelling back from Sydney or the Central Coast on Sunday night, be sure to leave additional driving time.
Overnight road work on the Pacific Highway at Lisarow will begin from 7pm on 24 September and last about ten days. Work will end at 5am each day, in time for morning commuters to snake their way along the highway.
The includes asphalting between Ourimbah Street and Parsons Road, and near the intersections of Railway Crescent, Tuggerah Street, Macdonalds Road and The Ridgeway. This will be carried out by Transport for NSW.
There may be detours in place with delays of up to 10 minutes each night that work occurs. Traffic signals at the intersections will be flashing yellow when work is happening through the intersections.
Motorists are advised to plan ahead, drive to the conditions, and to follow signage directions and traffic control.
