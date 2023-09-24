Knights through to NRLW grand final after defeating Broncos

The Newcastle Knights have qualified for a second consecutive NRLW grand final after defeating the Brisbane Broncos 30-24 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.
Playing a semi-final at home for the first time, the Knights produced a spirited display in front of 12,689 loyal supporters to claim their eighth-consecutive victory this campaign.
The 2023 minor premiers and last year's title winners scored three tries in the opening 18 minutes to lead 18-4 at half-time.
Brisbane scored two tries either side of half-time to reduce the deficit to 18-10, and twice got within six points at 24-18 and 30-24, but the Knights held solid in front of a vocal home crowd.
Brisbane were not helped by their goal-kicking. Skipper Ali Brigginshaw converted just two of five conversions, while Jesse Southwell nailed all five attempts for the Knights.
Newcastle's victory sets up a grand final showdown with either the Sydney Roosters or Gold Coast Titans at Accor Stadium on Sunday week.
It will be the second decider the Knights have made in their three-season history.
Hooker Olivia Higgins struck the first blow for Newcastle just six minutes into Sunday's game, burrowing over the try-line out of dummy-half.
Skipper Hannah Southwell crossed for the home side's second and her first career try five minutes later, taking a pass from fullback Tamika Upton to complete a series of breaks which took Newcastle from one end of the field to the other across a set of six.
Upton was involved again when Caitlan Johnston chased down her grubber to score behind the goal-posts in the 18th minute.
The Broncos hit back six minutes before half-time through Shenae Ciesiolka, the centre scoring off a scrum 15 metres out from the try-line.
Newcastle did well to keep Brisbane out in the ensuing set after they made a break and got within striking range.
Trailing 18-4 at half-time, the Broncos needed to score first after the break and they came out firing early in the second half.
After peppering the Knights' defence over a couple of sets, they finally broke through via interchange forward Chelsea Lenarduzzi who scored to the right of the goal-posts to help reduce Newcastle's lead to 18-10.
But the home side moved further ahead four minutes later when Upton crashed over on the left edge, the fullback somehow busting through multiple defenders.
Broncos back-rower Tazmin Gray bowled over Jesse Southwell and scored in the 59th minute to put the Broncos within 10 at 24-14.
The visitors then came within six when Lauren Dam scored on the right flank in her first touch of the game.
Tiana Davison barged over five minutes before full-time to give Newcastle some breathing room and when Southwell converted to take a 30-18 lead, a victory appeared all but complete.
Dam scored again out wide with three minutes remaining but it was too little, too late from the Broncos.
