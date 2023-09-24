Newcastle Herald
Knights through to NRLW grand final after defeating Broncos

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated September 24 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 3:45pm
The Newcastle Knights have qualified for a second consecutive NRLW grand final after defeating the Brisbane Broncos 30-24 at McDonald Jones Stadium on Sunday.

