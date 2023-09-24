Coach keen on more rep footy after Hunter's win over South Coast

Hunter Central Coast coach Kate Handley is eyeing more footy for the women's representative side after they defeated South Coast in Newcastle on Saturday.
Hunter Central Coast 11.8 (74) dominated South Coast 1.2 (8) in the post-season fixture at No.1 Sportsground, which had been rescheduled from July.
Newcastle City's Sarah Halvorsen led the way, kicking four goals, and was duly awarded the Nadene McBride Medal as the best on ground.
"Sarah was really dominant," Handley said.
"Amy Pittman (City) was really good, she scored two.
"Killarney Vale's Kristen Kessler played one of her best games of the year, she was really strong on the wing."
Handley hopes to organise additional games for the side in 2024.
"A three-team comp against South and North Coast," she said.
"North Coast has a huge amount of growth, particularly around the Coffs Harbour area.
"We'd like to take this team up there and play a game in the pre-season."
The corresponding men's match on Saturday was cancelled late last week due to South Coast's lack of numbers.
