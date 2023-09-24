BROCK Lamb has produced another classy display as Maitland completed a title clean sweep in back-to-back years.
Lamb set up multiple tries and was faultless with his goal kicking, steering the Pickers to a 32-10 victory over St Mary's in the President's Cup final at Commbank Stadium on Sunday.
They claimed the same NSW Rugby League crown 12 months ago, having claimed minor-major Newcastle Rugby League premierships in both 2022 and 2023.
Maitland have collected $70,000 prizemoney from that period.
The Pickers were also Newcastle RL minor premiers in 2021 when COVID cut short the year and previously took out a statewide President's Cup from a season-long campaign in 2020.
Maitland got off to the ideal start in Sunday's encounter against the Ron Massey Cup champions with a try after barely 60 seconds, Chad O'Donnell's bomb at the end of the first set was left to bounce and Matt Soper-Lawler pounced on the loose ball.
Lamb set up back-to-back tries with pinpoint grubbers midway through the first half, Gary Anderson and Lincoln Smith the beneficiaries.
The former NRL pivot knocked over a penalty goal on the brink of the break to make it four successful attempts in the opening 40 minutes.
The Pickers led 20-0 at half-time.
Daniel Ticehurst went off for a head injury assessment in the 50th minute and shorty after St Mary's winger Christian Crichton cracked Maitland's defence with a try in the corner (20-4).
Pickers winger James Bradley replied on the hour mark off the back of a Brock Lamb short ball and Gary Anderson's barging run from short range.
Bradley made it a double with a dash down the right in the 68th minute.
St Mary's five-eighth Todd Sapienza nabbed a consolation try inside the final five minutes.
Maitland beat Hills in the President's Cup decider in 2022 and accounted for Glebe three years ago.
MAITLAND 32 (James Bradley 2, Matt Soper-Lawler, Gary Anderson, Lincoln Smith tries; Brock Lamb 6 goals) v ST MARY'S 10 (Christian Crichton, Todd Sapienza tries; Jake Butfield goal).
