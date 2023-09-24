NEWCASTLE jockey Dylan Gibbons came within a whisker of claiming his second group 1 after being booked to ride in one of the world's richest races.
Gibbons was a narrow runner-up with Encap in Saturday's Golden Rose (1400 metres) at Rosehill, having been confirmed as the first apprentice to contest the $20 million Everest next month.
Gary Portelli-trained Encap took the lead down the home straight but was pipped at the post by Chris Waller's Militarize, steered by Joao Moreira and finishing just 0.16 lengths ahead.
"I'm not allowed to swear am I? I don't know whether to laugh or cry. He's gone enormous. Shame to get beaten that close," Gibbons told Racing NSW media.
In the Rosehill race directly prior, the group 2 Shannon Stakes (1500m), Gibbons was only 1.38 lengths back from winner Cepheus.
This followed news that Gibbons would be aboard Matthew Smith-prepared Buenos Noches for the Everest (1200m) at Randwick on October 14.
''I was walking past Matt at the races, and he was on the phone. He waved at me and said 'have you got a minute?' Next thing I know we were talking about trying to win an Everest,'' Gibbons told Sky Racing as part of Friday's official announcement.
''There wasn't any convincing to be done - I just said yes and agreed to be there for the whole time.''
Gibbons won first up with four-year-old horse Buenos Noches, selected by slot holder TAB, in the group 3 Show Country (1200m) at Randwick on August 19 before finishing third in group 2 The Shorts (1100m).
