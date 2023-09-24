Newcastle Herald
Cessnock residents descend on Wollombi Road expansion proposal

Lucinda Garbutt-Young
Lucinda Garbutt-Young
September 24 2023 - 7:00pm
More than 100 Cessnock residents spent their Sunday afternoon advocating against expansion of Wollombi Road.
ANGER erupted yesterday during town hall meeting in Cessnock, where residents unloaded on the council and accused it of intentionally withholding plans regarding a proposed upgrade to one of the region's biggest roads.

