PARISHIONERS AT Islington Baptist Church were thrilled to open upgrades to their building on Sunday morning, including an outdoor mural of Nobbys Beach by local artists Rod Bathgate.
The mural was vandalised days before opening but minister Matthew Kennedy said Mr Bathgate spent "hours" on Saturday fixing it for the opening.
"This is a graffiti hotspot and we were thinking about how we could have the church be part of the community in a positive way," Mr Kennedy said. "It is something iconic in Newcastle - Nobbys Beach - and we are part of that city."
A ribbon was cut by centenarian Ted Flower, who celebrated his milestone birthday this week, along with fellow 100-year-olds Hilda Simpson and Dorothy Snedden.
Ms Sneddon, the oldest of the trio, now lives in Maitland but began attending Islington Baptist Church when she was just eight.
"There was something on here nearly everyday," she said. "It was lovely, we [practically] lived here."
Though she no longer attends weekly, Ms Sneddon said the church was "homey", "loving" and part of her secret to living as long as she has.
"I make sure what goes in my body - whatever I eat, whatever I drink - is good for my body as I go along. There is another thing about your mind" she said. "I don't watch rubbish or listen to [gossip]. Once it goes in your brain, you can never get it out.
"I look after my mind, but most importantly, I look after my soul. I gave my heart to Jesus when I was eight," Ms Sneddon said, recalling an evening with her mother in a Mayfield tent mission. "I hope this [mural] and event is great for others."
IN THE NEWS
