Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick - List
Photos

A weekend of Newcastle sport: September 23-24, 2023

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
September 25 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paint the town red and blue - the Newcastle Knights have booked back-to-back NRLW grand final appearances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Renee Valentine

Renee Valentine

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.