I estimate that more than half of Australians are unaware of the reasons for a referendum.
People do not understand the purpose of dealing with a subject that should have been in the constitution at the beginning.
The sometimes idiotic statements I hear leaves me wondering if these people ever attended school, or learned anything when they did.
That state governments are responsible for the inbuilt injustices that plague First Nations people seems lost in the rhetoric.
Northern Territory is a stand-out example where health, education and housing are below third world standards and can be fixed only by a federal government withholding money until the injustice is addressed.
The First Nations people begging for equality makes me ashamed of my country and those who would have this shameful system continue.
Other states share the same criticism of their services to outback settlements where the services are either appalling or non-existent.
It beggars belief that so many Australians are not aware of the plight, and care even less if the referendum fails to achieve the desired outcome and hold the states accountable.
Julie Robinson ("Opposition or denial?", Letters, 19/9), I've read enough of your opinion pieces to know that you are a good-hearted person. But I believe that does not give you the right to attack Jacinta Nampijinpa Price in the way you did.
Senator Price has earned the right to express her views.
She has been calling for greater personal responsibility among some sectors of the Indigenous community long before our Prime Minister called the referendum.
As for your claim she has sold out her heritage, as the very proud father of a strong independent mixed race daughter, I admire the way Senator Price acknowledges her dual heritage, warts and all.
Far from selling out, this truly brave woman has led the 'no' charge and has copped horrible abuse for doing so.
The Lower Hunter state electorates are a large part of the NSW government held seats by the present Labor government.
It makes you wonder why, when it comes to budget time, we tend to get the crumbs, especially when we have been identified by the state planning authority as a major urban growth area in this state.
There was no allocation of funding for public transport such as light rail to service some of the growth areas, in particular Heddon Greta, Gillieston Heights, Farley, Lochinvar and Oakhampton.
Light rail should be extended to service Newcastle Airport and Raymond Terrace.
There was no mention of extra funding for Maitland Hospital to allow the opening of the top floor that would increase bed capacity by 100 beds and the need for more staff.
I believe that state MPs will be judged by their constituents on what they have brought to their electorates, not holding back funding for a future election.
The editorial "Quake and flood victims need our help" (Opinion, 19/8) suggested that climate change contributed to the Moroccan earthquake and the Libyan flood.
I would've thought that Earth tectonics and a broken dam had more to do with the tragic damage done to towns and cities in those two countries than climate change.
Even less likely would be ascribing European heatwaves to climate change, but again a spot of hot September weather in NSW is being called a "heatwave" due to "climate change".
Perhaps we could claim the Knights lost in New Zealand because of climate change?
When I was a boy, heatwaves were defined as above 100 degrees F (38 degrees C) for three days or more, although several years ago, the Bureau of Meteorology redefined it as two days above 35 degrees.
That immediately increased the number of heatwaves reported in the modern era, nicely supporting climate change predictions.
The current spot of hot September weather doesn't meet either definition.
The minimum (overnight) temperatures in Cessnock, Scone and Merriwa were at 5 or 6 degrees - how's that for a heatwave?
The editorial was right to promote helping the earthquake/flood victims in Morocco and Libya but confecting climate change with those natural tragedies helped no-one.
IN THE NEWS:
As mentioned by other readers, the forthcoming referendum has divided the nation. Like during the debate on same-sex marriage, discrimination thrives, and so do lies. I remember hearing from some of the churches and politicians that if same-sex couples were allowed to marry it would be the beginning of the disintegration of the family unit as we knew it. Scary stuff that has not happened. Scare tactics and fear-mongering are the lowest forms of debate.
It looks like Warren Mundine's attempt to climb the greasy pole inside the Coalition has come to a shuddering halt. Once Mr Mundine mentioned the word "treaty" and then "Australia Day", Peter Dutton put a stop to his plan to replace Marise Payne in the senate. Be warned Jacinta Price.
I disagree with Andrew Hirst ("Nuclear option ignored", Letters, 22/9). I would say supporters of nuclear energy are the ones stuck in the 1950s: a time before the nuclear disasters of Chernobyl and Fukushima, and near misses such as Four Mile Island. A time before understanding of the mutagenic and carcinogenic, and indeed lethal, effects of radiation. A time when the way to deal with waste was to bury and forget it.
Here we go again. The federal opposition, led by Peter Dutton, is attempting to sabotage the implementation of renewable energy infrastructure. Nuclear energy is an option, but it will take many decades to implement, and carries a cost to rival the submarine project. This is all about prolonging the fossil fuel industry.
In this day of high technology, it would appear to me that all forward passes in the NRL would be put to the extra referees used in the "box" for that purpose.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.