Cardboard Castles - Hamilton Station Hotel
Boy & Bear, with Stumps - Civic Theatre
Ben Ottewell & Ian Bell (UK) - Lizotte's
Mitch James (NZ), with Cassie Henderson - King Street
Dan Graney & The Coral Snakes - Dashville
JB Paterson - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Bloodmouth, with Volatile Ways, Succ, Spat Out - Hamilton Station Hotel (band room)
Chamber Lane, IV, Mangrove, Demi - Hamilton Station Hotel (front bar)
Dashville Skyline ft. Hiss Golden Messenger (USA), William Crighton, Jenny Don't & The Spurs, Hussy Hicks, Queenie, JB Paterson, Good Corn Liquor, T.C Jones, Kingsley James - Dashville
The Soul Movers, with The Appointments, Elestial - Hamilton Station Hotel
Sydney Comedy Festival Showcase ft. Heath Franklin, Cam Knight, Steph Broadbridge, Fady Kassab, Cameron Duggan, Jess Fuchs, Patrick Golamco - Civic Theatre
The Billy Idol Experience and The Look Roxette Show - Lizotte's
Off The Rails Festival ft. Amyl & The Sniffers, Private Function, RVG, Full Flower Moon Band, Southeast Desert Metal, Raave Tapes, Dust - Bar On The Hill
Dashville Skyline ft. Vika and Linda & The Bullettes, Hiss Golden Messenger (USA), Willie J & The Bad Books, Sweet Talk, The Settlement, Jenny Mitchell, John Flanagan & more - Dashville
Ben Gillies and Chris Joannou Love & Pain book launch - Civic Theatre
Free For All, ft. Slapjack, Camino Gold, Butterknife, Grace Aberhart, But Anyway - Hamilton Station Hotel
The Rions - King Street
Still Got the Blues The Gary Moore Experience - Lizotte's
West Best Bloc Fest
King Street: Bum Bag, Rum Jungle, Bloody Hell, Where's Jimmy?, Le Poetes Pop, Camino Gold, Teddie, Amy Vee, Fungas, The Med Heads, Dead Mall, Telurian, Lamphead & more
Family Hotel: Turpentine Babycino, Atlas Franklin Alexander, Well?, Drugs In Sport, Maicey, Trip Fandino, The Tryouts, Nana Klumpp & more
Rogue Scholar: Fettuccine, Boudicca, Baam Bam, The Pitts, Turtle Custard, NTL Landmarks, Soda Simulator & more
Jam's Backyard: Spuz, SF Wrens, Sitting Down, Cormac Grant Band, Sunbiirds, William John Jnr, Abbi Yeo Band, Piper Butcher & more
Happy Wombat: Butterknife, Photo Of The Moon, The Outliers, Not Good Not Bad, ChaiChester & more
Bernie's Bar: Soyboy, Inimata, The Howlin' Rats, Dead Beat Dad Bod, Slapjack, Jacob Ridgeway, James Thomson & more
Papa's Bagels: Chain Daisy, Phoenix Pritchard, Georgie Winchester & more
Dashville Skyline ft. Tim Rogers & The Twin Set, Dashville Progress Society, Karen Lee Andrews, Van Walker & The Ferriters, Watty Thompson, Babitha, Jack Davies, Lady Lyon, Magpie Diaries & more - Dashville
River Of Snakes, with Rubbernecker, LauraPanic, The Leftards, Jamie Hay & Liam White, Boney Bones & The Skeleton Crew - Hamilton Station Hotel
Best of CCR Neil Young & Tom Petty ft. The Sicarios - Lizotte's
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.