Newcastle councillors are poised to postpone their monthly meeting in October so they can go to a Paul McCartney concert.
A report to councillors at Tuesday night's meeting will recommend the council reschedule next month's gathering from October 24 to October 31.
Hunter Stadium owner Venues NSW has invited councillors to "represent the city" at the October 24 gig, part of the former Beatles star's first tour to Australia in six years.
Councillors will vote on whether to accept the offer and push back their meeting.
"The Newcastle leg of his tour will take place at McDonald Jones Stadium on Tuesday 24 October 2023, the same night as the scheduled Ordinary Council meeting," the report says.
"This concert is a major event for the City of Newcastle (CN) generating economic benefit and the host has asked that CN Councillors be invited to represent the City at the event.
"Tens of thousands of Novocastrians and tourists are expected to attend the concert, generating $9 million for the local economy."
A council spokesperson said on Monday that it was "appropriate" councillors attend the event.
"Similar to the Elton John concert this year, and the Pink concert next year, all Councillors will be invited to attend the Paul McCartney concert on Tuesday 24 October 2023 as part of the Venues NSW (NSW Government) and City of Newcastle event partnership agreement," the spokesperson said.
Hundreds of seats remain on sale for the concert.
