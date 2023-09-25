ELLA Scaysbrook has shot under par in her past two competition rounds at Cypress Lakes and the Newcastle sweet-swinger reckons she will need red numbers to win the Jack Newton International Junior Classic.
Scaysbrook will take on some of the best players from Australia and abroad in the 72-stroke championship, which starts Tuesday.
Few are in better form or have better knowledge of the Cypress Lakes layout than Scraysbrook.
The 17-year-old fired a three-under 69 10 days ago in a member's competition and followed it up with a 71 on Saturday.
"I have played there the past two Saturdays," Scaysbrook said. "The course is pretty dry and is running quick. The greens were cored recently but should be rolling nice for this week. There will certainly be some birdie opportunities out there.
"There are a few short par-fours on the front nine that are nearly driveable. I think the winner will definitely be under par."
Apart from playing in the past two Saturday competitions, Scaysbrook has been a regular visitor to Cypress Lakes - a luxury the interstate and international player's don't have.
"On Saturdays dad walks the course with me and helps me map it out," she said. "There are no caddies in the tournament. I will have notes written down, but I have played the course a lot and know my way around. That is definitely an advantage."
Scaysbrook, who will sit the Higher School Certificate next month, has two titles - NSW Combined High Schools Championships and NSW Junior Championships - to her name this year.
"My confidence is high and I feel like my game is in good shape," she said. "This is my last chance to win the international. There are a lot of quality players in the field. Each state is sending a team. There will be players I have come across in a lot of tournaments.
"You have to be patient because it is a long tournament. Consistency is the key."
Nelson Bay 16-year-old Amy Squires is also in good form after winning the Australian Schools stroke championships last month.
Harry Atkinson will lead the Hunter's charge in the boys division.
Players from Canada, Fiji, Japan, Korea, New Caledonia, New Zealand, Samoa, Singapore, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the US will tee up in the Junior Classic, which is for players aged 15-17 years.
Jesse Linden, who recently returned from a trip to the US, is among the leading contenders for the Sub-Junior Classic, which is being play at Rydges Hunter Valley and is for players under 14.
A nine-hole event for players under 12 is being held at Singleton.
