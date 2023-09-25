MOTORISTS on the M1 Pacific Motorway have been warned of significant bushfire smoke coming from a blaze along the Hawkesbury River.
Rural Fire Service crews were called to a fire in remote bushland in Little Wobby on the Central Coast on Sunday afternoon, September 24.
"The fire is currently burning behind isolated properties in steep terrain," a statement from NSW RFS said.
IN THE NEWS:
"With the only access to the fire being via the water, firefighters are utilising specialised fire boats and helicopters to contain this fire."
Firefighters have been on scene overnight to protect properties and try to contain the blaze. It has since burnt through six hectares of bushland and was considered under control and at advice level as of 11am September 25.
Smoke from the bushfire will be visible to residents in the local area and those travelling on the M1 Motorway and Pacific Highway. Motorists should exercise caution when travelling through the area.
For more information, visit the Hazards Near Me app and RFS website: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/fnm.
Cessnock, Dungog, Lake Macquarie, Maitland, Muswellbrook, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Singleton and the Upper Hunter are all under a moderate fire danger rating on Monday, September 25.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.